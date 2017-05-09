Trump administration delays Paris climate agreement decision

(CNN) President Donald Trump has delayed a decision on withdrawing from the Paris climate accord until after the G7 summit in Sicily, Italy, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday.

The White House originally said that Trump hoped to decide by the meeting -- held in Sicily in late May -- whether to pull the US from the landmark climate pact.

Spicer said Trump has been meeting with his team "extensively" to discuss the issue.

Trump vowed during his presidential campaign to "cancel" US participation in the accord, which obliges countries to slash their greenhouse gas emissions to keep global temperatures from rising to catastrophic levels.

Meanwhile, at a summit in Milan, Italy, focused on climate change and food availability, President Barack Obama defended the Paris agreement earlier Tuesday, saying the US must show leadership and not "sit on the sidelines."

