(CNN) President Donald Trump has delayed a decision on withdrawing from the Paris climate accord until after the G-7 summit in Sicily, Italy, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday.

The White House originally said that Trump hoped to decide by the meeting -- held in Sicily in late May -- whether to pull the US from the landmark climate pact.

Spicer said Trump has been meeting with his team "extensively" to discuss the issue.

