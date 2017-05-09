Trump to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Wednesday

(CNN) President Donald Trump plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, according to his schedule.

The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Oval Office and will be closed to press, according to the White House.

Lavrov had planned to be in Washington Wednesday to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Tillerson and Lavrov are scheduled to meet earlier Wednesday to discuss Ukraine, Syria and bilateral issues, the State Department announced.

In addition to the tensions between Washington and Moscow over geopolitics, the meetings between Tillerson and Lavrov, and now between Trump and the Russian foreign minister, come against a backdrop of recriminations over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections and the firing of FBI director James Comey.

Comey was dismissed Tuesday , the White House announced, sweeping away the man who is responsible for the bureau's investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign team colluded with Russia in its alleged interference in last year's election.

