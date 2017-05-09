Trump may meet with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Wednesday

(CNN) A US official said a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is a possibility Wednesday.

Lavrov will be in Washington to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. A meeting with the President has not yet been announced.

Tillerson and Lavrov are scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss Ukraine, Syria and bilateral issues, the State Department announced Monday.

In addition to the tensions between Washington and Moscow over geopolitics, the meeting between Tillerson and Lavrov, and now a possible meeting between Trump and the Russian foreign minister, come against a backdrop of recriminations over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections and the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Comey was dismissed Tuesday, the White House announced, sweeping away the man who is responsible for the bureau's investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign team colluded with Russia in its alleged interference in last year's election.

