Tiffany & Co. makes pro-Paris agreement plea to Trump

(CNN) Luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. made a rare political move for its traditionally nonpolitical brand on Tuesday, taking to social media with a direct plea to President Donald Trump.

"Dear President Trump," the company said in an Instagram post. "We're still in for bold climate action. Please keep the US in the Paris Climate Agreement. The disaster of climate change is too real, and the threat to our planet and to our children is too great."

Tiffany strongly supports keeping the U.S. in the #ParisAgreement. #ClimateChange #ActOnClimate #TiffanyCSR A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) on May 9, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

Trump had originally aimed to announce his intentions before traveling to the summit, held in Sicily at the end of this month. Instead, he will wait until after the G-7 to make a decision, according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Tiffany & Co. has a special connection to Trump: Trump Tower was built over the Fifth Avenue Store, and he named his youngest daughter after the iconic brand.

