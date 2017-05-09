Story highlights Mayor has been sued by man who says he was raped decades ago

(CNN) Ed Murray, who denies sexual abuse allegations against him, withdrew Tuesday from the Seattle mayor's race, saying the campaign should be focused on issues, not scandal.

In April, Murray was accused in a civil lawsuit of sexually abusing a teenage boy about 30 years ago.

Murray, who was elected in 2014 after 18 years as a state lawmaker, said, "The allegations against me are not true. But the scandal surrounding them and me is hurting this city."

He told reporters the race should be about issues such as homelessness, the city's growth and livability, and on equitability and affordability.

"The mayor's race must be focused on these issues, not on a scandal, which it would be focused on if I were to remain in this race."

