This congressman had a worse Monday than you

(CNN) Rod Blum held a master class Monday on how not to handle yourself during a Congressional recess.

It all started with an interview with a local TV station. Blum, an Iowa Republican, was surrounded by kids at a youth center when KCRG-TV9's Josh Scheinblum started asking questions -- beginning with one about why Blum was limiting attendees of his town hall Monday night to residents of his 1st district. Things rapidly went downhill

Blum's hair trigger is totally baffling here. Scheinblum isn't even being confrontational! He's simply (lightly) pressing Blum on not allowing certain Iowa residents into a town hall meeting. His follow-up question -- would you accept contributions from people outside the district? -- is totally fair.

Blum's contention that Scheinblum was "going to sit here and just badger me" suggests to me that the congressman doesn't know what badgering actually entails -- since that ain't it.

Blum should have quit while he was behind. But, he didn't!