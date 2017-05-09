Story highlights Members of President Donald Trump's own party criticized his firing of the FBI director

John McCain, Richard Burr and Justin Amash all put out their own statements

(CNN) Top Republicans, including the senator directing the Senate's Russia investigation, said Tuesday they were "troubled" by President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

"I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey's termination," Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, said in a statement.

Arizona Sen. John McCain said he was "disappointed" by the incident. Sen. Bob Corker, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and occasionally advised the Trump campaign last year, said he also had concerns.

Rep. Justin Amash, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said in a tweet that he would introduce legislation supporting the creation of an independent commission to investigate Russia's interference in the election.

