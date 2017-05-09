Story highlights Labrador moves to run for governor

He recently engendered controversy over his health care remarks

Washington (CNN) Rep. Raul Labrador on Tuesday joined the race for governor of Idaho, the Idaho secretary of state's office told CNN.

Labrador is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, a group that has come to represent some of the most conservative interests of the Republican Party on Capitol Hill.

Labrador hails from Idaho's first district, which encompasses the full western border of the state.

The current governor, Butch Otter, is a three-term Republican and is not limited by the state's Constitution from winning another term. Several other people have also registered their campaign treasurers with the Idaho secretary of state so far, signaling an intention to make a run. The gubernatorial election is in 2018.

CNN has reached out to Labrador's office to comment.

