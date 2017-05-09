Story highlights Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah is a member of the Senate health care working group

His comments were an apparent reference to expanded programs under Obamacare

Washington (CNN) Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch warned Tuesday that efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in the Senate might be complicated because once the public "is on the dole, they'll take every dime they can."

The comment by one of the key Senate architects of the ongoing rewrite of the massive health care law, suggests Republicans are skeptical Americans will be unwilling to give up benefits provided for under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Some components of Obama's signature health care law, such as the expansion of Medicaid in many states, would be cut back in the House's version of the bill that was approved last week.

As he left a meeting in the Capitol of the Senate health care working group, which is trying to craft compromise legislation that can pass the Senate without Democrats, Hatch was asked by a reporter, "How does the public's perception of what the House did affect what you are doing?"

