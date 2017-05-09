Story highlights Obama will speak in Italy, in his first foreign address since leaving office

Trump has vowed to take the US out of the Paris climate change accord

Milan, Italy (CNN) Former US President Barack Obama will make a keynote address on food security and climate change Tuesday, just as the Trump administration struggles with an internal rift over whether to pull out of the global Paris climate accord.

US President Donald Trump vowed during his campaign to "cancel" US participation in the Paris Agreement, which obliges countries to slash their greenhouse gas emissions to keep global temperatures from rising to catastrophic levels.

Trump aides have openly aired their differences on the issue and a final decision on the US stance is expected soon. A planned meeting on Tuesday of Trump's advisers on whether to pull out of the agreement, however, was postponed, a White House official said, citing a scheduling conflict.

Trump has maintained he is committed to taking the US out of the accord, which would severely weaken the agreement as the United States is the world's second-largest emitter of climate changing greenhouse gases.

The Paris Agreement was brokered by the Obama administration and was seen as a major breakthrough after the previous accord -- the Kyoto protocol -- failed to include the US and China, the world's two biggest polluters. Every nation involved in the talks, except Syria and Nicaragua, signed onto the deal.

Read More