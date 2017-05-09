Pence family rabbit hops into spotlight at White House event

Story highlights Marlon Bundo is an iconic bunny

He made a public appearance Tuesday

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and national security adviser H.R. McMaster got upstaged by a rabbit on Tuesday.

The Pence family bunny, Marlon Bundo, made his official debut in an afternoon ceremony honoring military families at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

This was the first public event for "BOTUS," the Bunny of the United States. A star was born as the White House celebrated Military Appreciation Month.

Karen Pence held Marlon Bundo as she delivered brief remarks to the families and children assembled.

"Marlon is kind of famous because he is the first bunny to ever ride on Air Force Two. And we love Marlon. He's named Marlon Bundo because he's named after a famous movie star, Marlon Brando, and because my daughter got him when she was making a movie in college, and she needed a bunny to be the star. So Marlon -- this notoriety is nothing new for him," the second lady said.