State Department nominee vows to promote human rights

Story highlights John Sullivan vowed to make the State Department "the pre-eminent force to protect American values"

Sullivan's uncle was the last US ambassador to Iran before diplomatic relations were halted

Washington (CNN) The nominee to be Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's top deputy at the State Department committed to advocate for human rights Tuesday amid criticism from Democrats and Republicans that the Trump administration is taking an overly transactional approach to foreign policy.

"I am committed to making the State Department the pre-eminent force to protect American values and promote American values in the world," John Sullivan told the congressional committee considering his nomination.

Sullivan's remarks come less than a week after Tillerson told State Department staff the US must sometimes be willing to separate values from policies, explaining, "if we condition too heavily that others must adopt this value that we've come to over a long history of our own, it really creates obstacles to our ability to advance our national security interests, our economic interests."

Many policymakers criticized that vision as a signal the administration is willing to turn a blind eye to some human rights violations in exchange for diplomatic concessions by authoritarian leaders.

"With those words, Secretary Tillerson sent a message to oppressed people everywhere: Don't look to the United States for hope," Republican Sen. John McCain wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times on Monday.

Read More