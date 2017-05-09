State Department nominee vows to promote human rights

Washington (CNN) The nominee to be Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's top deputy at the State Department committed to advocate for human rights Tuesday amid criticism from Democrats and Republicans that the Trump administration is taking an overly transactional approach to foreign policy.

"I am committed to making the State Department the pre-eminent force to protect American values and promote American values in the world," John Sullivan told the congressional committee considering his nomination.

Many policymakers criticized that vision as a signal the administration is willing to turn a blind eye to some human rights violations in exchange for diplomatic concessions by authoritarian leaders.

"To view foreign policy as simply transactional is more dangerous than its proponents realize," he went on to say. "Depriving the oppressed of a beacon of hope could lose us the world we have built and thrived in."

JUST WATCHED Tillerson: US can't idly stand by on N. Korea Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Tillerson: US can't idly stand by on N. Korea 01:07

Sullivan's nomination was generally well received by Senate foreign relations committee members, who questioned him for just under an hour and a half.

If confirmed, Sullivan's presence at the State Department would provide additional leadership within an agency that remains understaffed at the senior levels.

Sullivan currently works as a partner in the law firm Mayer Brown, advising clients on issues related to national security and foreign policy.

His profile on the firm's website says his responsibilities include advising corporate clients "on US sanctions and export controls, international trade disputes and regulation, and foreign investment in the United States, the Middle East, Russia, and other countries."

His previous government experience includes a stint as deputy secretary of commerce under George W. Bush's administration.

At his hearing Tuesday, Sullivan noted his respect for US diplomats, drawing on the dramatic experiences of his paternal uncle, William Sullivan, who served as the last US ambassador to Iran before diplomatic relations were halted in 1979.

William Sullivan was recalled from the post just months before the Iran hostage crisis, and was briefly taken captive himself in a separate incident earlier that year.