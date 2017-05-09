Comey's claim to Congress about Clinton aide's emails wasn't true

Story highlights The emails were forwarded to Anthony Weiner's computer via a backup system for Abedin's phone

The discovery of the emails last October prompted Comey to alert Congress

Washington (CNN) FBI Director James Comey erroneously told Congress last week that former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin forwarded "hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband's laptop -- and the bureau is looking for a way to clean up his error, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Clinton's emails were forwarded to the computer of Abedin's husband, former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, via a backup system for Abedin's phone, US officials told CNN last fall. Some of those emails, though far fewer than the "hundreds and thousands" Comey described in his recent testimony to Congress, may have been sent in order to be printed, the officials told CNN.

Comey told Congress last Wednesday that Clinton's emails containing classified information were "somehow" being forwarded to Weiner by his wife, Abedin.

"Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information by her assistant, Huma Abedin," he said.

The emails weren't marked as classified, though the FBI later found classified information contained in some emails recovered from Weiner's laptop.

