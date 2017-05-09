FBI issues 'supplement' to clarify Comey's incorrect congressional statement

Story highlights The emails were forwarded to Anthony Weiner's computer via a backup system for Abedin's phone

The discovery of the emails last October prompted Comey to alert Congress

Washington (CNN) The Federal Bureau of Investigations sent a letter Tuesday evening aiming to clear up false statements said by Director James Comey to Congress last week that former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin "forwarded hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband's laptop.

Comey was dismissed Tuesday , the White House announced.

The "supplement testimony" sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, who is ranking member of the committee where Comey testified, was meant to "ensure that the committee has the full context of what was reviewed and found on the laptop."

The note, signed by Gregory Brower, assistant director of the FBI's Office of Congressional Affairs, clarified that the "hundreds of thousands of emails" that Comey said were 'forwarded" from Abedin to her husband's email "included emails transferred via backups as well as manual forwarding."

Comey stated in his testimony last week to Congress that Clinton's emails had been forwarded to the computer of Abedin's husband, former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, and suggested that the "hundreds and thousands" of emails had been deliberately sent directly from Abedin to Weiner's computer. But US officials told CNN last fall the majority of the thousands of emails reviewed by the FBI got to Weiner's computer via a backup system for Abedin's phone.

