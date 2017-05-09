Is there a Democratic wave building for 2018?

(CNN) Political handicapper Charlie Cook wrote this provocative paragraph in a column earlier this week:

"Obviously no one knows what is going to happen in next year's midterm elections, but analysts who have watched congressional elections for a long time are seeing signs that 2018 could be a wave election that flips control of the House to Democrats."

Whoa.

Even with the caveat that the 2018 election is 545 days away and lots can and will change, that's a bold statement.

So, is it born out? Let's go through the indicators that have foretold past wave elections in the House.

