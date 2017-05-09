Story highlights Polls show a tight race between Democrat John Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel

Georgia's 6th district is covered by the Atlanta media market, which is pretty expensive

(CNN) The special election for Georgia's sixth district is on its way to being the single most expensive House race in American history, according to calculations made by Politico.

That is a massive amount of money to be one of 435 House members. And, if Ossoff wins, to be a member of the minority party no less.

Why the incredibly high pricetag? A confluence of factors:

The media market: Georgia's sixth district is covered by the Atlanta media market. While not as expensive as the New York City or Washington, D.C. media markets, Atlanta is still an expensive place to buy television ads. ( t: Georgia's sixth district is covered by the Atlanta media market. While not as expensive as the New York City or Washington, D.C. media markets, Atlanta is still an expensive place to buy television ads. ( Atlanta is the 10th biggest media market in the country .) That means that if a candidate or campaign committee or super PAC wants to make a real impression with voters in the district, they are talking about a multi-million dollar investment.

