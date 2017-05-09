Story highlights The 60- to 70-foot-long fishing vessel collided with the USS Lake Champlain

No injuries were reported and damage assessments for both ships are underway

Washington (CNN) A US guided-missile cruiser was struck by a South Korean fishing boat on Tuesday while the Navy warship was conducting operations in international waters near the Korean Peninsula, the Navy said.

The 60- to 70-foot-long fishing vessel collided with the USS Lake Champlain -- a 568-foot Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser that has been with the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson strike group.

No injuries were reported and damage assessments for both ships are underway, according to a Navy press release.

"It's very common" to have small boats come up close, a Navy official told CNN, adding that there were no guns displayed or obvious signs of hostile intent in Tuesday's incident.

The fishing vessel crew later said it didn't have a radio and didn't hear the radio calls from the Navy, according to the official.

