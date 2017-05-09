Story highlights The 60- to 70-foot-long fishing vessel collided with the USS Lake Champlain

No injuries were reported and damage assessments for both ships are underway

Washington (CNN) A US guided-missile cruiser was struck by a South Korean fishing boat on Tuesday while the Navy warship was conducting operations in international waters near the Korean Peninsula, the Navy said.

The 60- to 70-foot-long fishing vessel collided with the USS Lake Champlain -- a 568-foot Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser that has been with the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson strike group.

No injuries were reported and damage assessments for both ships are underway, according to a Navy press release.

While Navy officials are downplaying the collision, former sailors said that incidents of this kind are not "commonplace," as the service suggested and, at the very least, represent a significant professional embarrassment.

"At end of the day, this is unacceptable. It is not considered a fact of life in (the) maritime community," said Bryan McGrath, a Navy veteran and founder The FerryBridge Group, a consulting agency that specializes in naval and national security issues.

