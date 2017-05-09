Story highlights
- Trump briefly topped @realDonaldTrump with a note he sent at 6:41 p.m. ET
- It included a photoshopped Trump tweet referencing James Clapper's testimony
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump's Twitter strategy has never been subtle, but his decision Monday to top his header with one of his own tweets was bold even by his standards.
Trump briefly topped @realDonaldTrump with a note he sent at 6:41 p.m. ET after former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing and said he was not aware of evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
"Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is 'no evidence' of collusion w/ Russia and Trump," Trump tweeted.
The Twitter header was removed sometime early Tuesday and replaced with a photo of Trump and House Republicans at the White House. But some of the President's nearly 29 million followers had ample time to respond.
"'Getting a staffer to Photoshop your tweet denying collusion with Russia into your banner image' is untold levels of Not Mad," tweeted Patrick Monahan.
"This is the header of the president of the United States' political/personal Twitter account," Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Epstein tweeted.
"Never really believed there was collusion between Trump & Russia.. until he just put that twitter header up," tweeted writer Stephen Miller.
"trump's new Twitter page header is basically the equivalent of 'But they said I din't do nothin'.' Double negative intended," tweeted another.
"Trump's done a lot of embarrassing things in the < 4 months he's been POTUS, but that new header image takes the cake," Upworthy writer Parker Molloy tweeted.
"Pretty weird of Trump to photoshop an old AIM away message into his twitter header," another user tweeted.
"Is it just me who is kind of amazed Donald Trump knows how to change his Twitter profile header pic?" another tweeted remarked.
"trump changed his twitter header to push back on the russia story, showing he's not concerned about it and its NOT A BIG DEAL AT ALL," another writer tweeted with a GIF of "House of Cards" character Frank Underwood.
CNN has reached out to the White House but requests for comment were not immediately returned.
The header change came after Clapper testified that he was not aware of any evidence demonstrating collusion, but also said he had been unaware of an FBI investigation into the matter until FBI Director James Comey announced it to the public at a House hearing in March.