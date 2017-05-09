Story highlights Trump briefly topped @realDonaldTrump with a note he sent at 6:41 p.m. ET

It included a photoshopped Trump tweet referencing James Clapper's testimony

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's Twitter strategy has never been subtle, but his decision Monday to top his header with one of his own tweets was bold even by his standards.

Trump briefly topped @realDonaldTrump with a note he sent at 6:41 p.m. ET after former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing and said he was not aware of evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is 'no evidence' of collusion w/ Russia and Trump," Trump tweeted.

Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is "no evidence" of collusion w/ Russia and Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

The Twitter header was removed sometime early Tuesday and replaced with a photo of Trump and House Republicans at the White House. But some of the President's nearly 29 million followers had ample time to respond.

"'Getting a staffer to Photoshop your tweet denying collusion with Russia into your banner image' is untold levels of Not Mad," tweeted Patrick Monahan.

"Getting a staffer to Photoshop your tweet denying collusion with Russia into your banner image" is untold levels of Not Mad pic.twitter.com/M2kUZkkG2W — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 9, 2017

