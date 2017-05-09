'Donald Trump is frustrated with his staff': a brief history

(CNN) To work for President Donald Trump is to feel his wrath.

That the White House -- or any White House -- would be the scene of internal debate or power struggles is hardly surprising. But while most presidents try to keep their distance from the daily drama, Trump seems to seek it out.

Inside his motley administration, Trump is constantly judging, assessing and -- most colorfully -- complaining about his staff. National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster is the latest official to come under the gun, reportedly , according to one Bloomberg post, for undermining his boss.

Note here: Officials have denied reports of a rift to CNN.

If the story is true, McMaster would hardly be alone. The White House doghouse has, at various times and in various news reports, been inhabited by everyone from top aide Kellyanne Conway to Trump's seemingly untouchable son-in-law Jared Kushner. Ironically, one person who has mostly escaped a public rebuke is Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn -- the same guy who was fired for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russian operatives. Trump has maintained that Flynn did nothing wrong, Pence conversation aside, and has been one of his most vocal supporters as the Russia probe continues in Congress.