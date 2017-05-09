Story highlights An online petition with over 6,000 supporters wants to stop DeVos from delivering the commencement speech

University president Edison Jackson has defended the invitation

(CNN) A leading civil rights group on Monday called for the resignation of top leaders at a historically black university where Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is set to deliver the commencement address.

The NAACP Florida State Conference is urging the university president and board chairman of Bethume-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida, to step down following the announcement of DeVos' speech last week.

The organization is claiming that faculty members have been threatened with termination and students could have their degrees withheld for speaking out against her appearance.

The university did not respond to CNN's request for a comment on the NAACP letter.

In addition, protests took place last week and more are expected on campus outside the hall where DeVos is scheduled to address those graduating on Wednesday. The anti-Trump group Indivisible, the NAACP Florida Conference and students plan to demonstrate at the event.

