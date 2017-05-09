Story highlights Sens. Lindsey Graham and Dianne Feinstein responded to James Comey's firing

Their committee grilled Comey last week on Russian meddling into the US election

(CNN) Democratic senators sharply criticized President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI director James Comey on Tuesday, with some calling for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling into the 2016 US election and any connection to Trump's aides.

"This is Nixonian," Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said in a statement. "Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein must immediately appoint a special counsel to continue the Trump/Russia investigation."

Casey cited Comey's testimony last week before Congress where he confirmed the Department of Justice's investigation of Russian meddling included "investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination."

"We are careening ever closer to a Constitutional crisis, and this development only underscores why we must appoint a special prosecutor to fully investigate any dealings the Trump campaign or administration had with Russia," said Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, in a statement.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said he was not commenting on the firing specifically but expected the Justice Department's investigation to continue largely unchanged.

