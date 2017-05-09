Story highlights Sens. Lindsey Graham and Dianne Feinstein responded to James Comey's firing

Their committee grilled Comey last week on Russian meddling into the US election

(CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is leading one of four investigations into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, said Tuesday he supports President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

"Given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well," Graham said in a statement Tuesday. "I encourage the President to select the most qualified professional available who will serve our nation's interests."

Members of the Senate judiciary committee, including Graham, pressed Comey last week on his handling of the case surrounding Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Comey testified that he unveiled the results of the FBI's Clinton email probe because he felt like the independence of the FBI would appear to be compromised by Bill Clinton's meeting a month earlier with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

One of the committee's top Democrats, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, said Trump called her to let her know that he'd fired Comey.

Read More