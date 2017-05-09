Chelsea Manning set for release next week

Story highlights Manning was convicted of stealing and disseminating 750,000 pages of documents and videos to WikiLeaks

Her sentence was commuted in January by President Obama

(CNN) Chelsea Manning will be released from military prison next week, according to a statement from her attorneys Tuesday.

A former Army intelligence analyst and transgender woman, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted in 2013 of stealing 750,000 pages of documents and videos before leaking them to WikiLeaks -- one of the largest and most embarrassing leaks of classified information in US history.

But then-President Barack Obama commuted Manning's sentence in January, thereby providing her with an early release date.

Expressing relief about the impending release on Twitter Tuesday, Manning said: "Freedom was only a dream, and hard to imagine. Now it's here! You kept me alive <3"

Manning has been forced to serve her sentence in an all-male military prison despite a request to transfer to a civilian prison.

