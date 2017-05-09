US-Mexico border apprehensions hit 17-year lows

Story highlights The drop was smaller than recent months

DHS credits the administration's policies

Washington (CNN) Apprehensions at the US-Mexico border reached historic lows in April, continuing a downward slide in the first few months of the Trump administration.

The number of people stopped from illegally crossing the Southern border was down roughly 9% in April, according to the new data released Tuesday by US Customs and Border Protection.

The data that continues to showing fewer people apprehended at the Southern border, generally indicative of trends in crossings writ large, has been interpreted as a sign that President Donald Trump's rhetoric and aggressive push to enforce immigration laws is having an effect -- deterring would-be migrants from making a journey north to try to sneak into the US.

In April, there were 11,129 total apprehensions at the Southwest border. That is the lowest in 17 years of available CBP data, the third straight month that apprehensions hit historic lows. Prior to the Trump administration, the lowest monthly total going back to 2000 was in December 2011, when 18,983 apprehensions were recorded at the southern border.

Apprehensions were down 62% from the previous April, though a variety of factors including weather and economics can cause fluctuations in numbers.

