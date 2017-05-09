Dealing with North Korea is not an option

Story highlights Jonathan Cristol: New South Korean leader could upend US ties with key regional ally

Jonathan Cristol is a fellow at the World Policy Institute and a senior fellow at the Center for Civic Engagement at Bard College. You can follow him @jonathancristol. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The election of Moon Jae-in as President of South Korea has the potential to upend the US relationship with a key regional ally. Moon does not appear to share the hard line toward North Korea of his recent predecessors and seeks greater distance and autonomy from the United States.

He is said not to favor sanctions and has called for the reopening of the Kaesong industrial complex , which provided jobs and money to North Koreans. It is also possible that he will advocate a return to talks aimed at ending North Korea's nuclear program, though he has said he would not do so unilaterally.

President Donald Trump has no real Korea policy and has made many schizophrenic statements about both Koreas, but he does have a long history of advocating talks with Kim Jong Un.

It is tempting to look at the recent Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action between the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, plus Germany and Iran, aka "the Iran deal," as a model for nuclear negotiations with North Korea. However, the situations are not comparable, and North Korean negotiations have a far lower likelihood of success.

Iran came to the table for two major reasons. The most obvious, but arguably not the most important, was the crippling sanctions against the regime put into place by the Obama administration and the Security Council.

