Frat death shows something is terribly wrong with Greek life

Story highlights On Monday, 18 Penn State fraternity brothers were indicted in the death of Timothy Piazza

Peggy Drexler is the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." She is an assistant professor of psychology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University and a former gender scholar at Stanford University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The more details that emerge about the February death of 19-year-old Penn State sophomore and fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza, the clearer it becomes that there is something terribly wrong with Greek life as it exists on many college campuses. And, quite possibly, with kids themselves.

But while a deeply ingrained fraternity culture -- excessive alcohol consumption, hazing activities that encourage severe self-harm -- contributed to the events that led to Piazza's death, there may also have been biological realities at play, too.

As such, it may be time to consider that not every college-aged student is prepared for Greek life. Joining a fraternity or sorority requires a certain degree of maturity and commitment to an organization, which many kids lack at that age. Their brains and their bodies are still evolving.

For many students, college represents their first experience living away from home, and the age of helicopter parenting has left them ill-equipped to make good decisions on their own. They are unprepared to act like adults or consider the consequences of their actions, because they've never been asked to -- that's what their parents were for.

