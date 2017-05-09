Breaking News

How close was Comey getting to the truth?

By Tim Naftali

Updated 11:15 PM ET, Tue May 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: FBI Director James Comey participates in a news conference on child sex trafficking, at FBI headquarters, June 23, 2014 in Washington, DC. Director Comey said that 168 juveniles have been recovered in a nationwide operation targeting commercial child sex trafficking. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: FBI Director James Comey participates in a news conference on child sex trafficking, at FBI headquarters, June 23, 2014 in Washington, DC. Director Comey said that 168 juveniles have been recovered in a nationwide operation targeting commercial child sex trafficking. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Who is James Comey?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Tim Naftali: Trump not first to fire an FBI director, but first to do it while director running probe into President's campaign
  • He says timing of the firing ensures that the Russia hacking scandal is not just going to melt away

The former director of the Richard Nixon library, Timothy Naftali is a CNN presidential historian who teaches history and public policy at NYU. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN)James Comey was the one man that both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump would likely have wanted to fire during the 2016 campaign. Now that one of them has done it, it may be a decision the President will regret.

Tim Naftali
Tim Naftali
Comey's dismissal is an earthquake not because Donald Trump is the first President to fire an FBI director (he isn't). As former FBI director (and federal judge) William Sessions told me in an interview over a decade ago, President Bill Clinton made clear he wanted Sessions fired after assuming office in 1993.
After the Clinton White House failed in its efforts to encourage him to leave, in July 1993, Clinton announced that at the request of Attorney General Reno, he was dismissing Sessions, citing a negative report on Sessions from the Department of Justice's Office of Professional Responsibility.
    No, today's firing is a big deal because, unlike in 1993, the President is pulling the plug on an FBI director as the bureau is in the midst of a high-profile investigation involving the new President's former campaign team and a foreign power.
    When Trump praised Comey and the FBI
    trump praised comey sg orig_00005406

      JUST WATCHED

      When Trump praised Comey and the FBI

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    When Trump praised Comey and the FBI 01:07
    Comey has a lot of enemies in Washington, DC and the President and Attorney General Jeff Sessions may well have viewed his recent error-filled testimony -- in which he misstated by a huge order of magnitude the number of Hillary Clinton emails Huma Abedin had forwarded to her husband, Anthony Wiener -- as the cover they were looking for to fire him at minimal political cost.
    Read More
    This is likely a big misjudgment. The timing of the firing ensures that the Russia hacking scandal is not just going to melt away or be replaced with GOP allegations that efforts by the Obama intelligence community to investigate the Trump campaign constituted a "scandal."
    Not only will questions be raised about how close Comey's team was getting to damaging truths about possible US allies in Russia's covert action to meddle with the 2016 election, but the choice of a successor to Comey, and this person's confirmation, will be fraught with questions of how he or she will affect the investigation.
    Cooper to Conway: Your answer makes no sense
    Cooper to Conway: Your answer makes no sense

      JUST WATCHED

      Cooper to Conway: Your answer makes no sense

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Cooper to Conway: Your answer makes no sense 02:52
    Indeed, one can expect that, to be confirmed, the next FBI director will have to promise the Senate a deep Russia hacking investigation.
    Comey came into office as the good government Republican that many had assumed was a dying breed. Having fought the National Security Agency's domestic surveillance program as a member of John Ashcroft's Department of Justice in the George W. Bush years, he seemed a brilliant bipartisan choice for FBI director, after the esteemed Robert Mueller finally took his well-earned retirement in 2013.
    Comey&#39;s firing was Trump&#39;s nuclear option on Russia probe
    Comey's firing was Trump's nuclear option on Russia probe
    As we all know, Comey's public actions to defend the bureau's and his own reputation for nonpartisanship backfired spectacularly in the 2016 campaign. Instead of exorcising J. Edgar Hoover's ghost, some thought he had revived him.
    But there is still a lot we do not know about his actions, especially about his leadership in following the trail of the Russian hacking scandal wherever it led. Trump's decision tonight ensures that many people are going to want to know much more about that.
    The Russia hacking scandal just got worse for the Trump administration.