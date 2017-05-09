Stretching longer isn't always better

Story highlights Stretching can be an important part of lifelong health

Long, deep stretches before a workout aren't the best

Dana Santas is a certified strength and conditioning specialist, experienced registered yoga teacher and mind-body coach known as the Mobility Maker. She's the yoga coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Lightning and others in Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and the Professional Golfers' Association.

(CNN) Even if you don't proactively do a stretching program, there's a good chance that you instinctively do some sort of stretch every morning.

Think about it: Most of us feel an urge to reach our arms up and lengthen our muscles before we even leave our beds.

Even animals instinctively stretch after sleep. If you've ever seen a dog wake from a nap, you probably witnessed it doing the aptly named yoga pose downward-facing dog.

With the growing popularity of yoga, stretching is increasingly regarded as one of the best ways to reduce tension and enhance movement. However, there are different ways to stretch, some of which can do more harm than good, depending on circumstances.

Below, I explain why, how and when to incorporate particular stretching techniques into your workouts and overall lifestyle to deliver the most benefits without wasting time or risking injury.