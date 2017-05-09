Australian senator makes history by breastfeeding her baby in Parliament

(CNN) A 2-month-old made history in Australia - becoming the first baby to be breastfed in Parliament.

The little girl, named Alia Joy, is the newborn daughter of Queensland Senator Larissa Waters.

Waters, co-deputy leader of Australia's Green party, returned from maternity leave Tuesday, with her second daughter in tow.

When Alia Joy was hungry, she fed her.

So proud that my daughter Alia is the first baby to be breastfed in the federal Parliament! We need more #women & parents in Parli #auspol pic.twitter.com/w34nxWxG0y — Larissa Waters (@larissawaters) May 9, 2017

"So proud that my daughter Alia is the first baby to be breastfed in the federal Parliament!," Waters tweeted. "We need more #women & parents in Parli."

