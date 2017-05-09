(CNN) Robert De Niro pulled a Meryl Streep at Monday night's Chaplin Award Gala in New York.

While accepting a career achievement award, the actor criticized budget proposals from President Donald Trump that would entirely eliminate funding for several agencies, including those that support arts and public broadcasting.

De Niro decried the move as "draconian cuts."

"I've been thinking about this a lot lately because of our government's hostility towards art," De Niro said in his speech, according to text provided by the Film Society of Lincoln Center.

"For their own divisive political purposes, the administration suggests that the money for these all-inclusive programs goes to rich liberal elites," he said. "This is what they now call an 'alternative fact.' I call it what it is -- bullshit."

