Netflix can't chill as originals heat up

(CNN) With apologies to the Beatles, Netflix is hoping money can buy the love and loyalty of subscribers -- a strategy evident in one of the busiest stretches in its history.

What might be called a "peak Netflix" barrage of premieres begins May 12 and runs through June, including the return of the two series that inaugurated the streaming service's efforts, "House of Cards" (May 30) and "Orange is the New Black" (June 9), along with programs that built on that foundation: "Master of None" (May 12) and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (May 19).

Still, that's just the tip of an iceberg that betrays Netflix's expanded roster, catering to a wide variety of genres and tastes.

Along with "Master of None," the Aziz Ansari comedy, this weekend includes "Anne with an E," a classy if somewhat darker retelling of the 19th-century "Anne of Green Gables" story, starring Amybeth McNulty as the 13-year-old orphan taken in by a gruff brother and sister. "GLOW," starring Alison Brie as one of the "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling," makes its debut on June 23.

Next week, meanwhile, will see a new comedy special featuring Tracy Morgan -- stand-up being an area where Netflix has spent lavishly, buying up showcases for the likes of Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer and (on May 30) Sarah Silverman. The service will also introduce another true-crime series in the mode of "Making a Murderer," this one a seven-part cold case about a nun's murder, "The Keepers."

