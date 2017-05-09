Story highlights Tickets cost as much as $1000 for Bieber's first Indian concert

New Delhi (CNN) In what may be one of the biggest concerts in India, little expense has been spared for Justin Bieber.

Four million dollars were invested for the Canadian pop star's first show in India on Wednesday, according to the promoter.

"We haven't cut corners on this show," said Arjun Jain, Managing Director of White Fox India. "In terms of ticketed events, this is the biggest show not only for my company, but in the history of India."

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the Mumbai event. Jain said that, as of Monday, more than 80% of tickets for the 60,000-capacity venue, the DY Patil stadium, had been sold. Tickets cost from $60 to $1,000.

"Everything he's wanted we've made it available, except for a few things that weren't available for which we got substitutes," said Jain, adding that the requests were confidential.

