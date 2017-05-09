Story highlights Plain posted a photo with the baby

She and Meyer married in 2016

(CNN) Bristol Palin and her husband Dakota Meyer introduced to the world their second child together, a baby girl whom they named Atlee Bay.

Palin shared the good news on Monday by posting a photo of the happy couple with their newborn on Instagram.

welcome to the world Atlee Bay 🎀💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 8, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

"Welcome to the world Atlee Bay," she wrote in the caption.

Proud grandmother Sarah Palin posted the same photo on her Facebook page, writing "The whole family couldn't be more thrilled."

'What a happy story! What a happy day," a story on Sarah Palin's site quotes her as saying. Babies are the best ingredient in our world, and we're blessed to help welcome Atlee Bay to it. The whole family couldn't be more thrilled!'

