CNN 10 - May 10, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 10, 2017

Significant changes are ahead for the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, following the firing of its leader. Significant changes could be ahead for the Korean Peninsula, following an election in South Korea. Near a war-torn Iraqi city, liberated civilians describe life under ISIS control. And we explain how one man's invention in 1853 led to dramatic changes in skylines worldwide.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More