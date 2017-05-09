Breaking News

Jakarta governor Ahok found guilty after landmark Indonesian blasphemy trial

By Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 12:07 AM ET, Tue May 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jakarta Governor Basuki &quot;Ahok&quot; Tjahaja Purnama enters the court room as he attends his sentencing hearing in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, May 9.
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama enters the court room as he attends his sentencing hearing in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, May 9.

(CNN)Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, commonly known as Ahok, has been sentenced to two years in prison, after being found guilty of blasphemy in a trial seen as a test of Indonesia's religious tolerance.

In April, prosecutors called for the blasphemy counts to be dropped in exchange for a lesser charge of "spreading hate," but the judges appear to have ignored that recommendation.
The controversial Chinese Christian politician was put on trial in December over accusations that he insulted Islam while campaigning to retain his role. The Jakarta governor denied the charges.
Ahok quoted a verse from the Quran to prove to his supporters that there were no restrictions on Muslims voting for a non-Muslim politician.
    Since an edited video of his remarks was released, hundreds of thousands of Muslim Indonesians protested against him on the streets of Jakarta, with many calling for his jailing.
    Read More
    Roads near the Agriculture Ministry where the verdict was due to be delivered were closed from Monday evening in preparation, local media reported.
    The verdict comes less than a month after Ahok lost his bid for re-election as Jakarta governor, a result some experts attributed to his ongoing trial.
    Muslim protesters marched on Jakarta&#39;s governor&#39;s office on Friday, November 4. Tens of thousands of Muslims descended upon the Indonesian capital demanding Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama -- commonly known as Ahok -- be prosecuted on accusations that he committed blasphemy.
    Photos: Jakarta Protests
    Muslim protesters marched on Jakarta's governor's office on Friday, November 4. Tens of thousands of Muslims descended upon the Indonesian capital demanding Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama -- commonly known as Ahok -- be prosecuted on accusations that he committed blasphemy.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    An estimated 200,000 people converged on the center of the Indonesian capital to demand the arrest of its minority-Christian governor on November 4.
    Photos: Jakarta Protests
    An estimated 200,000 people converged on the center of the Indonesian capital to demand the arrest of its minority-Christian governor on November 4.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    Muslim leaders broadcast their message as they march past Jakarta&#39;s governor&#39;s office on November 4.
    Photos: Jakarta Protests
    Muslim leaders broadcast their message as they march past Jakarta's governor's office on November 4.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    Indonesian riot police were on standby in the compound of the governor&#39;s office on November 4.
    Photos: Jakarta Protests
    Indonesian riot police were on standby in the compound of the governor's office on November 4.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    Protesters sat atop a speaker system during the demonstration on November 4.
    Photos: Jakarta Protests
    Protesters sat atop a speaker system during the demonstration on November 4.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    Indonesian policewomen stood guard during the protest outside Jakarta&#39;s City Hall on November 4.
    Photos: Jakarta Protests
    Indonesian policewomen stood guard during the protest outside Jakarta's City Hall on November 4.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    Female Muslim protesters marched outside the governor&#39;s office on November 4.
    Photos: Jakarta Protests
    Female Muslim protesters marched outside the governor's office on November 4.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    The march continued toward the presidential palace on November 4.
    Photos: Jakarta Protests
    The march continued toward the presidential palace on November 4.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    01 jakarta protest 110402 jakarta protest 110408 jakarta protest 110409 jakarta protest 110410 jakarta protest 110407 jakarta protest 110406 jakarta protest 110404 jakarta protest 1104
    He was defeated by former Indonesian education and culture minister Anies Baswedan, a Muslim, after a campaign riven by religious tensions.
    On the day of the election, the Jakarta Post editorial board described the campaign as the "dirtiest, most polarizing and divisive" ever seen in Indonesia.