(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- It turns out FBI Director James Comey erroneously told Congress last week that former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin "forwarded hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband's laptop.
-- Chelsea Manning is set for release next week.
-- President Donald Trump has delayed a decision on withdrawing from the Paris Agreement climate deal.
-- A judge vacated Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction after the former NFL star's suicide.
-- Jimmy Kimmel fired back at "Hollywood haters" after the late-night host's monologue last week received some negative reactions.
-- The final proposals for a planned troop increase in Afghanistan are expected to cross Trump's desk this week.
-- Trump wants to revive a 1933 banking law, but what that means is very unclear.
-- Snaps (as in Snapchat) no longer have a time limit.
-- An alarming number of kids in the US still can't afford a $2.35 lunch, which is giving rise to "school lunch shaming."