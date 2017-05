(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- It turns out FBI Director James Comey erroneously told Congress last week that former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin "forwarded hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband's laptop

-- Chelsea Manning is set for release next week

-- President Donald Trump has delayed a decision on withdrawing from the Paris Agreement climate deal

-- A judge vacated Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction after the former NFL star's suicide.

-- Jimmy Kimmel fired back at "Hollywood haters" after the late-night host's monologue last week received some negative reactions

-- The final proposals for a planned troop increase in Afghanistan are expected to cross Trump's desk this week.

-- Trump wants to revive a 1933 banking law, but what that means is very unclear