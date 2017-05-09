Dog hailed as hero after bear encounter

Story highlights Momo, the dog, was on a hike when a bear came along

She chased the bear into the woods, so the hikers could get away

(CNN) Momo is a good dog.

Now we know that everyone says about their pups (and they're right), but this shepherd-husky-lab mix enters an elite group of really good dogs after saving her friends from a grizzly bear in a Canadian park.

Kenzie Campbell says on Sunday he took Momo on a hike at Banff National Park in Alberta with his girlfriend and another friend.

They didn't get very far on the Cascade Ampitheatre Trail.

"We just made it to the trailhead and walked around a corner and the bear was maybe 20 feet away," Campbell said.

