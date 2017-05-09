This is why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is only wearing Nigerian brands

Story highlights Author launched "Wear Nigerian" campaign to support local designers

Adichie blamed the government's "disastrous economic policy" for the decline of the Naira

(CNN) Acclaimed Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has launched a "Wear Nigerian" campaign, for which she'll wear mostly Nigerian brands for her public appearances in a bid to support local designers.

Her outfits will be documented on a newly created Instagram page managed by her nieces, Chisom and Amaka.

Dress: The Ladymaker, Lagos @the_ladymaker @zinkata1 #MadeinNigeria A post shared by Chimamanda Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie) on Apr 26, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Adichie announced her decision in a post on her Facebook page Monday, where she blamed the government's "disastrous economic policy" for the decline in the country's currency, but said she saw the "Buy Nigerian to Grow the Naira" rhetoric as a "silver lining."

"In the past few weeks, I've bought more Nigerian brands than I ever have in the past... I've been filled with admiration for the women and men running their businesses despite the many challenges they face. I'm particularly interested in 'inward-looking' brands, those for whom dressing Nigerian women is as important as other goals," Adichie wrote.

The Nigerian government launched the "Buy Nigerian to Grow the Naira" campaign to boost patronage of locally produced products -- and with Adichie's weight firmly behind it, Nigerian fashion could get an even bigger global boost.

