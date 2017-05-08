Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:Major flooding in Canada's Quebec Province
Two men in a boat navigate a flooded street in Rigaud, west of Montreal on Sunday. Rising flood waters threatened dikes and breakwaters and forced residents from their homes in parts of Canada's Quebec province.
Members of the Canadian army fill sandbags in a Montreal borough.
A woman and a man embrace after she was evacuated Sunday from her home in a Montreal borough.
Members of the Canadian army patrol a street in Rigaud on Sunday.
A firefighter speaks to a resident of Île Mercier.
Residents of Île Mercier carry a pump with a tractor on Saturday.
A resident of Île Mercier is draining her house of floodwaters.
Torrential rains and runoff from melting snow have caused rivers to overflow their banks in eastern Canada.