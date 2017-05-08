(CNN) The father of Jordan Edwards, the 15-year-old boy fatally shot by a Texas police officer last month, has filed suit for unspecified damages in federal court in Dallas.

Police officials say Roy Oliver, then a Balch Springs officer, killed Jordan as the teen rode in a car with his step-brother and brother on April 29, after leaving a house party.

Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said he made the decision after reviewing the findings of an internal investigation.

Lawsuit cites officer body-cam footage

Oliver initially said the car Jordan was in moved "aggressively" toward police. But body camera footage showed the car was moving forward and away from them. Indeed, according to the lawsuit filed Friday by Odell Edwards, it was not until the release of the bodycam footage that the police department changed its response to Oliver and the shooting.

According to the lawsuit, "Oliver's violent temper, a fact defendant City of Balch Springs was aware of or should have been aware of, led to the wrongful death of Edwards."

In addition, Edwards' attorneys argue that "despite Defendant Oliver's conduct prior to Edwards' death, he remained a Balch Springs Police officer and was not terminated despite his conduct and multiple violations of departmental policies."

The suit also alleges that a Balch Springs police officer at the scene of the shooting attempted to cover up for Oliver.

'Reputation for having a short fuse'

Ex-officer Roy Oliver was booked Friday.

The suit alleges Oliver had a "reputation for having a short fuse." The Dallas County district attorney's office, according to the court filing, had filed a complaint over his "aggressive behavior" and suspension in a prior drunken driving case.

The lawsuit also cites a reprimand of Oliver for being "disrespectful to a civilian on a call."

It says that he was involved in a traffic accident while off-duty. The other driver said Oliver pulled out his hand gun on her and did not identify himself as a police officer.

Teenager laid to rest on Saturday

On Saturday, family and friends gathered for Jordan's funeral at Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church.

He was remembered as a standout student-athlete at Mesquite High School, near Dallas.

"We have experienced a difficult loss," Mesquite Independent School District said on Twitter.