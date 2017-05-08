Richard Simmons sues tabloids over sex change stories

Story highlights Richard Simmons sues the National Enquirer and Radar Online for libel

The lawsuit alleges the tabloids acted with "calculated malice" in running false stories on Simmons

(CNN) Richard Simmons has tried to avoid the limelight as much as possible in the past couple of years -- but now he's back in the spotlight, taking the tabloids to court.

Stepping out of self-imposed seclusion, Simmons is suing the National Enquirer and Radar Online for libel and invasion of privacy, claiming the outlets targeted him in a series of "egregious" and "hurtful" stories about his gender identity.

In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, Simmons alleges that from June 2016 to March 2017, the publications acted with "calculated malice" by "running false and salacious stories claiming that Mr. Simmons is transitioning" into a woman.

American Media, Inc., which represents both the National Enquirer and Radar Online, posted a statement standing behind its reporting. "Our story was based on credible sources who were in Mr. Simmons' inner circle," the statement said. "The photos provided to The ENQUIRER are real - and speak for themselves."

The lawsuit accuses a man named Mauro Oliveira of reaching out to entertainment outlets, including the National Enquirer and Radar Online, "offering (them) information on Simmons's disappearance in exchange for a fee." The court filing alleges that Oliveira "has blackmailed, extorted and stalked Simmons for several years with the intention of destroying (Simmons') career and reputation." The lawsuit does not explain the relationship between Simmons and Oliveira, or how they know know each other. Simmons' manager did not respond to CNN's calls for comment.

Read More