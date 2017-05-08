Phoenix police charge man in 9 slayings

Story highlights Police: Aaron Saucedo killed nine people

Authorities have not yet suggested a motive

(CNN) Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in a series of seemingly random street shootings that gripped the city for more than a year, authorities said Monday.

Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, killed nine people in 12 different incidents, Police Chief Jeri Williams said at a news conference. Saucedo was charged with 26 felony accounts, including multiple murders and drive-by shootings, she said at a news conference.

Saucedo has been in custody several weeks on charges he killed his mother's boyfriend in August 2015, Police Sgt. Jon Howard said.

New evidence and tips from the community led police to charge him with the eight other killings that happened between January 1, 2016, and June 12, 2016, Howard said.

The man called "the serial street shooter" usually struck at night, standing outside his car and blasting away with a semi-automatic pistol.

Read More