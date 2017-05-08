Passengers in car when Jordan Edwards was shot recall ordeal

Story highlights Two passengers in the car with slain teenager Jordan Edwards said the group did nothing wrong

'Somebody ended up getting shot over nothing', another passenger said

(CNN) A passenger who was in the car with Jordan Edwards, a Dallas-area teenager who was allegedly killed by police, said he never heard an officer order them to stop as they drove away.

"We were just driving away .... and then everything started happening," Maxwell Everett told CNN-affiliate KTVT on Monday.

He and his twin brother, Maximus, were in the car with Jordan, 15, and two of his brothers on April 29. Balch Springs Police said former officer Roy Oliver fired into the car, killing Jordan, 15, who was a front seat passenger.

The twins shared their ordeal Monday, saying no one in the group did anything wrong.

"We didn't know what was going on until that happened," Maxwell said.