A lighting bolt started the fire on April 6

(CNN) A mandatory evacuation was ordered and classes canceled as hundreds of firefighters battled a massive wildfire Monday near the southeastern Georgia town of St. George, officials said.

The blaze was only 12 percent contained Sunday since April 6 when a lighting bolt ignited it at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, fire officials said.

Photo from our friends at the #OkefenokeeNationalWildlifeRefuge - view from approach to the JAX airport yesterday. pic.twitter.com/j0iu2iWuj0 — GAForestryCommission (@GaTrees) May 7, 2017

More than 130,000 acres are scorched by the fire, InciWeb fire information shows

High temperatures and low humidity fed the flames over the weekend, but the fire's activity is expected to decrease.

Authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation for all St. George's residents on Sunday after the fire spread out of Okefenokee over the weekend.

