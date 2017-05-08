Story highlights Fire scorches about 130,000 acres

A lighting bolt started the fire on April 6

(CNN) A mandatory evacuation was ordered and classes canceled as hundreds of firefighters battled a massive wildfire Monday near the southeastern Georgia town of St. George, officials said.

The blaze was only 12 percent contained Sunday since April 6 when a lighting bolt ignited it at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, fire officials said.

Photo from our friends at the #OkefenokeeNationalWildlifeRefuge - view from approach to the JAX airport yesterday. pic.twitter.com/j0iu2iWuj0 — GAForestryCommission (@GaTrees) May 7, 2017

High temperatures and low humidity fed the flames over the weekend, but the fire's activity is expected to decrease.

Authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation for all St. George's residents on Sunday after the fire spread out of Okefenokee over the weekend.

