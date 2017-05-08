Cop fired after acting out scene from 'Training Day'

Story highlights Officials say Florida sheriff's deputy acted out a scene played by Denzel Washington

Zipes was fired after a dashcam video of the incident surfaced

(CNN) A sheriff's deputy in suburban Orlando, Florida is out of a job after officials say he waved his firearm and stun gun on duty while quoting lines from the Denzel Washington movie, "Training Day."

According to an internal affairs report obtained by CNN affiliate WESH 2 News , Lake County Deputy Dean Zipes rubbed his pistol and stun gun together, replicating actions by Washington's character in the movie, in front of a startled police trainee outside a convenience store. Washington played a corrupt cop in the 2001 film.

Zipes reportedly told investigators he was trying to be funny.

Dashcam video caught this image of Deputy Dean Zipes, right.

The episode, partly captured on dashcam video, occurred February 16. Zipes was fired April 21, but the internal affairs documents weren't made public until last week.

CNN's efforts to reach Zipes for comment Monday were unsuccessful. A cellphone number registered in his name was no longer in service.

